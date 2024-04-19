Product Info:
Description: Yogi Echinacea Immune Tea 16 CT
UPC: 76950450103
Article: 118005
Best By Dates: 0186900 -12/3/2025 ; 0186902 -12/11/2025; 0186904 -12/11/2025 ; 0187357 -12/19/2025 ; 0187400 -1/7/2026 ; 0187402 -1/10/2026 ; 0187769 -1/8/2026 ; 0188030 -1/24/2026; 0188114 - 1/31/2026 ; 0188116 -2/1/2026 ; 0188185 -2/5/2026 ; 0188187 -2/6/2026 ; 0188189 -2/7/2026
Recall Reasoning:
From East West Tea Company: "One source of our Echinacea ingredient may not meet the quality standards that we promise with our product and was used in our Echinacea Immune Support tea."
