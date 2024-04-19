Product Info:
Description: Waiakea Hawaiian Water 1 Liter / 33.8 OZ
UPC: 856652006002
Article: 779258
Lot Code: WB1240026 Best By 01-02-2026
Lot Code: WB1240036 Best By 01-02-2026
Recall Reasoning:
Waiakea initiated withdrawal out of an abundance of caution due to gap in manufacturer sanitation procedures.
