  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NGVC

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Recall: Nature's Way Alive! Teen Multi's [Him/Her] 50 GUM

04/20/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
Product Info:

UPC

Article

Brand Name

Description

33674133118

806881

Nature's Way

NWY Alive! Teen Multi for Her 50 GUM

33674133101

806880

Nature's Way

NWY Alive! Teen Multi for Him 50 GUM

Reason for withdrawal:

DL-Alpha Tocopherol

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 100 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 367 M 367 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 833
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 16,26 $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kemper Isely Chairman & Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President & Director
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.18.34%367
CHEWY, INC.-12.14%32 797
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY30.23%21 274
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.14.31%18 450
NEXT PLC14.48%14 470
GRANDVISION N.V.5.88%8 242
