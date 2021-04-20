Recall: Nature's Way Alive! Teen Multi's [Him/Her] 50 GUM
Product Info:
UPC
Article
Brand Name
Description
33674133118
806881
Nature's Way
NWY Alive! Teen Multi for Her 50 GUM
33674133101
806880
Nature's Way
NWY Alive! Teen Multi for Him 50 GUM
Reason for withdrawal:
DL-Alpha Tocopherol
Disclaimer
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 18:43:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Sales 2021
1 100 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
367 M
367 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
3 833
Free-Float
53,4%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
18,00 $
Last Close Price
16,26 $
Spread / Highest target
10,7%
Spread / Average Target
10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
10,7%