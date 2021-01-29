Recall: Think! 1.76 oz. Berry Crumble Oatmeal

UPC 753656711836
Best By Dates: N15OCT21, N16OCT21, N19OCT21, N20OCT21, and N21OCT21
Recall is due to the possible presence of tree nuts, including almonds & pecans not listed in the ingredient or allergy info list. People who are allergic to these tree nut run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product
