Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Recall: Think! 1.76 oz. Berry Crumble Oatmeal

01/29/2021 | 02:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPC 753656711836

Best By Dates: N15OCT21, N16OCT21, N19OCT21, N20OCT21, and N21OCT21

Recall is due to the possible presence of tree nuts, including almonds & pecans not listed in the ingredient or allergy info list. People who are allergic to these tree nut run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 000 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 833
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 16,36 $
Spread / Highest target -2,20%
Spread / Average Target -2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kemper Isely Chairman & Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President & Director
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Heather Capri Isely Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Isely Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.19.07%369
CHEWY, INC.15.64%42 895
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY9.35%17 409
ULTA BEAUTY1.27%16 384
NEXT PLC11.35%13 808
GRANDVISION N.V.-2.35%7 660
