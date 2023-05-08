Voluntary Recall: Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein Vanilla

Product Info:

Ascent Native Whey Protein Vanilla, 2lb

UPC: 815863020047

Lot#: 229307A Best By: 10/13/2024

Lot#: 229807A Best By: 10/17/2024

Recall Reasoning:

Ascent Protein is voluntarily withdrawing two production lots of its 2lb bags of Vanilla Whey Protein because they do not meet our high-quality standards. Data available currently does not indicate a health or safety risk.