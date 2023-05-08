Advanced search
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52:54 2023-05-08 pm EDT
11.09 USD   -5.42%
02:54pVoluntary Recall : Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein Vanilla
PU
10:22aNatural Grocers Announces the Closure of Two Dallas-Fort Worth Area Stores
AQ
05/05Market Withdrawal : Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash, Lavender
PU
Voluntary Recall: Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein Vanilla

05/08/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
Product Info:

Ascent Native Whey Protein Vanilla, 2lb
UPC: 815863020047
Lot#: 229307A Best By: 10/13/2024
Lot#: 229807A Best By: 10/17/2024

Recall Reasoning:

Ascent Protein is voluntarily withdrawing two production lots of its 2lb bags of Vanilla Whey Protein because they do not meet our high-quality standards. Data available currently does not indicate a health or safety risk.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 090 M - -
Net income 2022 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 704
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,72 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.28.23%266
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY6.83%26 333
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.10.87%26 049
CHEWY, INC.-10.68%14 140
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.17.72%12 045
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-20.00%7 718
