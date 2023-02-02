Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-02 pm EST
10.13 USD   +0.40%
05:48pVoluntary Recall : Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies
PU
04:34pNatural Grocers : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pEarnings Flash (NGVC) VITAMIN COTTAGE NATURAL FOOD MARKETS Reports Q1 Revenue $280.5M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voluntary Recall: Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies

02/02/2023 | 05:48pm EST
Product Info:

Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies 6.4oz
Article: 735233
UPC: 819898011025
Best By Dates: 10/02/2023

Recall Reasoning:

Back to Nature is initiating a recall on this product because an ingredient supplied by a third-party ingredient supplier was contaminated with peanut, an allergen that is not declared on the product box label.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2023 22:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 090 M - -
Net income 2022 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 704
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,09 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.10.39%229
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.11.62%26 641
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY2.25%25 410
CHEWY, INC.26.81%19 906
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.11.83%11 221
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.13.86%10 959