Voluntary Recall: Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies

Product Info:
Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies 6.4oz
Article: 735233
UPC: 819898011025
Best By Dates: 10/02/2023
Recall Reasoning:
Back to Nature is initiating a recall on this product because an ingredient supplied by a third-party ingredient supplier was contaminated with peanut, an allergen that is not declared on the product box label.
Disclaimer
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2023 22:47:00 UTC.