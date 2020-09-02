Voluntary Recall: Back to Nature Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers

UPC: 819898010158
Best By Date: APR 07 2021
Reason: Product may contain milk ingredients that are not declared on the product's ingredient statement. Use of this product may cause serious allergic reaction or illness in people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.
