Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.    NGVC

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voluntary Recall: Back to Nature Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

UPC: 819898010158

Best By Date: APR 07 2021

Reason: Product may contain milk ingredients that are not declared on the product's ingredient statement. Use of this product may cause serious allergic reaction or illness in people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 21:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
05:50pVOLUNTARY RECALL : Back to Nature Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers
PU
05:40pVOLUNTARY RECALL : Arrowhead Mills 28 oz Yellow Popcorn
PU
09/01NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Launches "Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods" ..
PR
08/28NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Opens In Rio Rancho On August 27, Offering ..
PR
08/12NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Investor Presentation - August 2020
PU
08/06NATURAL GROCERS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/06NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
08/06NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, : Announces Election of New Director
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 904 M - -
Net income 2019 9,42 M - -
Net Debt 2019 52,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kemper Isely Chairman & Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President & Director
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Heather Capri Isely Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Isely Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.17.43%261
CHEWY, INC.139.41%27 881
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY59.48%17 320
ULTA BEAUTY-8.00%13 117
NEXT PLC-15.33%10 175
GRANDVISION N.V.-11.74%7 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group