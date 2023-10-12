Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. Its grocery products include Produce; Its grocery products include Produce; Bulk Food and Private Label Products; Dry, Frozen and Canned Groceries; Meats and Seafood; Dairy Products, Dairy Substitutes and Eggs; Prepared Foods; Bread and Baked Goods, Beer, Wine and Hard Cider, and Beverages. The Company also offers a range of natural pet care and food products, Household and General Merchandise and Books and Handouts. It also operates a bulk food repackaging facility and distribution center in Golden, Colorado. The Company operates in 164 stores and in 21 states including Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Company also provides science-based nutrition education programs.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers