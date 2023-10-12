Product Info:
Description: Barlean's Organic High Lignan Flax Oil 12oz
UPC: 705875000055
Article: 134828
LOT#: 23002779
Recall Reasoning:
This recall has been initiated due to detection of a non-pathogenic strain of generic E. coli.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 21:29:26 UTC.