  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
14.06 USD   -3.63%
05:59pVOLUNTARY RECALL : Bio-K Strawberry
PU
08/26VOLUNTARY RECALL : Alexia Organic Yukon Gold Hashed Browns
PU
08/26NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voluntary Recall: Bio-K Strawberry

08/30/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Product Info:

Brand & Description- Bio-K Strawberry 3.5oz
Article: 701122
UPC: 626608001913 and 626608000961
Lot Numbers: 2022DE01-04, 2022NO03-4, 2022N012-3, 2022OC07-4; 2022OC15-1, 2022OC20-2, 2022OC27-2 2022OC27-3

Recall Reasoning:

Bio-K is voluntarily recalling their Strawberry 3.5 Oz due to expanded lids and acidic taste

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
