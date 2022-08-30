Voluntary Recall: Bio-K Strawberry

Product Info:
Brand & Description- Bio-K Strawberry 3.5oz
Article: 701122
UPC: 626608001913 and 626608000961
Lot Numbers: 2022DE01-04, 2022NO03-4, 2022N012-3, 2022OC07-4; 2022OC15-1, 2022OC20-2, 2022OC27-2 2022OC27-3
Recall Reasoning:
Bio-K is voluntarily recalling their Strawberry 3.5 Oz due to expanded lids and acidic taste
Disclaimer
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:59:09 UTC.