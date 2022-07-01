Voluntary Recall: Enjoy Life Foods: Bars & Cookies

Brand Name & Description Pack Size Article UPC LOT Codes Best by Dates Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Snickerdoodle 6/6oz 148693 853522000184 220607JF30, 220613JF30 3/4/2023, 3/10/2023 Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Chocolate Chip 6/6oz 148694 853522000191 220608JF30, 220512JF30, 220511JF30 3/5/2023, 2/6/2023, 2/5/2023 Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Double Chocolate 6/6oz 148696 853522000214 220609JF30 3/6/2023 Enjoy Life, Bars (Chewy) - US Sunseed Crunch 6/5.75oz 148707 853522000627 220606JF5 3/3/2023 Enjoy Life, Bars (Chewy) - US Caramel Blondie 6/5.75oz 782063 819597011258 220607JF50, 220606JF50 3/4/2023, 3/3/2023

Recall Reasoning:

Due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces that were incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product. This is NOT related to an allergen and NO other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.