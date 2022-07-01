Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
16.26 USD   +1.94%
05:13pVOLUNTARY RECALL : Enjoy Life Foods: Bars & Cookies
PU
06/24NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.(NYSE : NGVC) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.(NYSE : NGVC) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

Voluntary Recall: Enjoy Life Foods: Bars & Cookies

07/01/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
Brand Name & Description Pack Size Article UPC LOT Codes Best by Dates
Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Snickerdoodle 6/6oz 148693 853522000184 220607JF30, 220613JF30 3/4/2023, 3/10/2023
Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Chocolate Chip 6/6oz 148694 853522000191 220608JF30, 220512JF30, 220511JF30 3/5/2023, 2/6/2023, 2/5/2023
Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Double Chocolate 6/6oz 148696 853522000214 220609JF30 3/6/2023
Enjoy Life, Bars (Chewy) - US Sunseed Crunch 6/5.75oz 148707 853522000627 220606JF5 3/3/2023
Enjoy Life, Bars (Chewy) - US Caramel Blondie 6/5.75oz 782063 819597011258 220607JF50, 220606JF50 3/4/2023, 3/3/2023

Recall Reasoning:

Due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces that were incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product. This is NOT related to an allergen and NO other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:12:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
