Voluntary Recall: Enjoy Life Foods: Bars & Cookies
07/01/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
Brand Name & Description
Pack Size
Article
UPC
LOT Codes
Best by Dates
Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Snickerdoodle
6/6oz
148693
853522000184
220607JF30, 220613JF30
3/4/2023, 3/10/2023
Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Chocolate Chip
6/6oz
148694
853522000191
220608JF30, 220512JF30, 220511JF30
3/5/2023, 2/6/2023, 2/5/2023
Enjoy Life, Cookies (Soft Baked) - US Double Chocolate
6/6oz
148696
853522000214
220609JF30
3/6/2023
Enjoy Life, Bars (Chewy) - US Sunseed Crunch
6/5.75oz
148707
853522000627
220606JF5
3/3/2023
Enjoy Life, Bars (Chewy) - US Caramel Blondie
6/5.75oz
782063
819597011258
220607JF50, 220606JF50
3/4/2023, 3/3/2023
Recall Reasoning:
Due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces that were incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product. This is NOT related to an allergen and NO other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:12:19 UTC.