Voluntary Recall: Hu – Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar

Product Info:
Hu - Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar 2.1 oz
Article: 800652
UPC: 850180006206
Best By Dates & Lot Codes: 12/09/2024 - L2343C
Recall Reasoning:
Hu Products announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of one lot code of Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar product (2.1 oz bar) because some packages may potentially contain undeclared hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Disclaimer
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 21:59:05 UTC.