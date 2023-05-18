Voluntary Recall: Hu – Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar

Product Info:

Hu - Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar 2.1 oz

Article: 800652

UPC: 850180006206

Best By Dates & Lot Codes: 12/09/2024 - L2343C

Recall Reasoning:

Hu Products announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of one lot code of Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar product (2.1 oz bar) because some packages may potentially contain undeclared hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.