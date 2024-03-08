Voluntary Recall: NOW® Solutions XyliWhite™ Coconut Oil Toothpaste Gel
March 08, 2024 at 04:19 pm EST
Product Info:
Description: NOW® Solutions XyliWhite™ Coconut Oil Toothpaste Gel, 6.4 oz.
UPC: 733739081025
Article: 778478
Lots: L006522 and L006523
Recall Reasoning:
Flavor profile does not adhere to Now's strict standards, causing a flavor deviation.
