Description: NOW® Solutions XyliWhite Coconut Oil Toothpaste Gel, 6.4 oz.
UPC: 733739081025
Article: 778478
Lots: L006522 and L006523

Flavor profile does not adhere to Now's strict standards, causing a flavor deviation.

