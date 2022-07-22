Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
16.68 USD   -0.06%
07/22VOLUNTARY RECALL : Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Organic Grain Amaranth
PU
07/21Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
07/20VOLUNTARY RECALL : Natierra Organic Freeze Dried Blueberries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voluntary Recall: Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Organic Grain Amaranth

07/22/2022 | 07:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (July 22, 2022) - Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.,

A Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer, is voluntarily recalling Natural Grocers® Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

This recall was initiated when the company received a notification by its supplier of the potential presence of Salmonella in specific lots of Organic Amaranth. The company has received no reports of illness or injury to date.

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 1-pound and bearing the "Natural Grocers" label. Only packages bearing the following pack dates are being recalled at this time: 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194. The pack date can be found on the lower left-hand side of the label near the USDA Organic seal.

UPC Description Packed on Dates
000080125501 Organic Amaranth Grain 1 LB 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194

The recalled product was distributed to Natural Grocers' stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Consumers can find the specific locations of Natural Grocers' stores in those states at: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use immediately and discard or return the product for credit or refund. If a consumer experiences the symptoms listed above and believes they may have been exposed to Salmonella, they are urged to report to a medical provider.

  • Consumers who have questions may contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, ext. 80801, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MDT).
  • Media Contact: Katie Macarelli / kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 23:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
07/22VOLUNTARY RECALL : Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Organic Grain Amaranth
PU
07/21Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earni..
PR
07/20VOLUNTARY RECALL : Natierra Organic Freeze Dried Blueberries
PU
07/20VOLUNTARY RECALL : Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough
PU
07/18PRODUCT RECALL : Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams
PU
07/14Natural Grocers® Announces Nationwide Hiring Push and Increased Wages at all Locations,..
PR
07/13Natural Grocers® Invites the Sioux Falls Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 2..
PR
07/13Natural Grocers Invites the Sioux Falls Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 27..
CI
07/12Natural Grocers® Joins Educational Panel for the Sustainability Showcase, Cedar Grove, ..
PR
07/06Celebrate Summer and "Rock the Grill" With Natural Grocers®
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 056 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 705
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,68 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.17.12%378
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-13.11%22 200
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-0.26%21 311
CHEWY, INC.-23.38%19 003
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-17.25%7 662
L BRANDS-52.04%7 615