Product Info:
Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins
Liposomal Multi Womens 60 count, UPC: 76280193251*
Liposomal Multi Universal 60 count, UPC: 76280640168*
*all lots
Recall Reasoning:
Solaray has initiated this voluntary recall due to a lack of child safety caps on the product containers. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, which poses a potential risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. There are no known safety risks associated with taking the products as directed on the labels and there are no defects or adulterations in the products.
