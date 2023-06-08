Voluntary Recall: Sonne's #7-detoxificant and #2-calphonite

Product Info:

Sonnes #7-detoxificant 32 OZ

UPC 797311070012

Lot#: 021724-4

Best by Date: 2/17/2024

Sonnes #2-calphonite 15 OZ

UPC 797311020017

Lot#: 030924-4 Best by Date: 03/09/24

Lot#: 031024-5 Best by Date: 03/10/24

Lot#: 080824-1 Best by Date: 08/08/24

Recall Reasoning:

This recall has been initiated due to suggested use change on the daily dosage. Please take note of the following changes: Not intended for and should not be taken by: (1) children, or (2) women of childbearing age.