  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41:32 2023-06-08 pm EDT
11.53 USD   +0.17%
Voluntary Recall: Sonne's #7-detoxificant and #2-calphonite

06/08/2023 | 02:26pm EDT
Product Info:

Sonnes #7-detoxificant 32 OZ
UPC 797311070012
Lot#: 021724-4
Best by Date: 2/17/2024

Sonnes #2-calphonite 15 OZ
UPC 797311020017
Lot#: 030924-4 Best by Date: 03/09/24
Lot#: 031024-5 Best by Date: 03/10/24
Lot#: 080824-1 Best by Date: 08/08/24

Recall Reasoning:

This recall has been initiated due to suggested use change on the daily dosage. Please take note of the following changes: Not intended for and should not be taken by: (1) children, or (2) women of childbearing age.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 18:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 090 M - -
Net income 2022 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 262 M 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 704
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,51 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.21.12%262
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-3.18%23 865
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-11.41%20 695
CHEWY, INC.-0.92%15 704
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.12.57%11 677
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-2.25%9 429
