Voluntary Recall: Sonne's #7-detoxificant and #2-calphonite

Product Info:
Sonnes #7-detoxificant 32 OZ
UPC 797311070012
Lot#: 021724-4
Best by Date: 2/17/2024
Sonnes #2-calphonite 15 OZ
UPC 797311020017
Lot#: 030924-4 Best by Date: 03/09/24
Lot#: 031024-5 Best by Date: 03/10/24
Lot#: 080824-1 Best by Date: 08/08/24
Recall Reasoning:
This recall has been initiated due to suggested use change on the daily dosage. Please take note of the following changes: Not intended for and should not be taken by: (1) children, or (2) women of childbearing age.
