    NHTC   US63888P4063

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

(NHTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38 2022-08-03 am EDT
5.530 USD   -0.90%
09:23aNATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:19aNATURAL HEALTH TRENDS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
09:01aNatural Health Trends Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
Natural Health Trends : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Natural Health Trends Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- COVID restrictions and lockdowns in China continue to impact our business

-

Generated positive operating income and net income despite challenges

- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

HONG KONG - August 3, 2022 - Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $13.4 million increased 16% compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 17% compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $215,000 compared to operating loss of $383,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and operating income of $385,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was $183,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $105,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $229,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

The number of Active Members1 decreased 3% to 43,020 at June 30, 2022 compared to 44,490 at March 31, 2022, and decreased 8% compared to 46,860 at June 30, 2021.

1

Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $24.9 million decreased 16% compared to $29.6 million in the first six months of 2021.

Operating loss was $168,000 compared to operating income of $605,000 in the first six months of 2021.

Net income was $78,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $382,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.

Management Commentary

"We continued to face significant and unpredictable COVID-related disruptions in the second quarter as lockdowns and social restrictions, along with supply chain bottlenecks, persisted in Greater China," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. "Despite not being able to host any larger in-person activities, we finished the quarter strong with a well-attended virtual event and our members' positive response to promotional incentives. In June, working closely with our leaders, we rolled out a new virtual training system that incorporates company-sponsored product training and member-led business, motivational and leadership training to better support the ongoing development and engagement of members in the Greater China market."

Mr. Sharng continued, "We are encouraged about the growth in the European market that emanated from our Swedish team after hosting a successful face-to-face event in April. In other markets outside of Greater China we supported our members both online and in-person through virtual events, incentive trips and local sales initiatives aimed at driving member and customer growth. We remain committed to the fundamentals of our business and to implementing strategies for future growth with the objective of returning value to our shareholders."

1

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million in the first six months of 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $548,000 in the first six months of 2021.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $75.6 million at June 30, 2022, down from $79.4 million at March 31, 2022.

On August 1, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time:

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International)

Conference ID:

13730852

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1556559&tp_key=8061062de2

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13730852.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Natural Health Trends Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

2

CONTACT:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com

3

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75,633 $ 83,843

Inventories

5,193 5,257

Other current assets

3,408 4,369

Total current assets

84,234 93,469

Property and equipment, net

430 463

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,460 3,021

Restricted cash

78 522

Deferred tax asset

289 309

Other assets

541 571

Total assets

$ 88,032 $ 98,355

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 758 $ 761

Income taxes payable

2,987 1,345

Accrued commissions

3,096 3,636

Other accrued expenses

1,789 1,933

Deferred revenue

6,692 8,536

Amounts held in eWallets

5,441 6,341

Operating lease liabilities

1,131 1,239

Other current liabilities

850 865

Total current liabilities

22,744 24,656

Income taxes payable

9,098 12,130

Deferred tax liability

153 153

Operating lease liabilities

1,489 1,928

Total liabilities

33,484 38,867

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

- -

Common stock

13 13

Additional paid-in capital

86,102 86,102

Accumulated deficit

(4,723 ) (231 )

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(940 ) (492 )

Treasury stock, at cost

(25,904 ) (25,904 )

Total stockholders' equity

54,548 59,488

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 88,032 $ 98,355
4

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$ 13,360 $ 16,152 $ 24,906 $ 29,621

Cost of sales

3,392 3,934 6,300 7,189

Gross profit

9,968 12,218 18,606 22,432

Operating expenses:

Commissions expense

5,767 6,927 10,507 12,441

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,986 4,906 8,267 9,386

Total operating expenses

9,753 11,833 18,774 21,827

Income (loss) from operations

215 385 (168 ) 605

Other income (expense), net

175 (59 ) 285 (39 )

Income before income taxes

390 326 117 566

Income tax provision

207 97 39 184

Net income

$ 183 $ 229 $ 78 $ 382

Net income per common share:

Basic

$ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03

Diluted

$ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

11,346 10,968 11,300 10,921

Diluted

11,424 11,424 11,424 11,424
5

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$ 78 $ 382

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

106 156

Noncash lease expense

599 594

Deferred income taxes

12 24

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Inventories

7 53

Other current assets

1,002 (117 )

Other assets

1 65

Accounts payable

2 446

Income taxes payable

(1,390 ) (1,376 )

Accrued commissions

(531 ) (37 )

Other accrued expenses

(132 ) (66 )

Deferred revenue

(1,788 ) 2,629

Amounts held in eWallets

(862 ) (1,186 )

Operating lease liabilities

(600 ) (629 )

Other current liabilities

(4 ) (390 )

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(3,500 ) 548

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(78 ) (147 )

Net cash used in investing activities

(78 ) (147 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Dividends paid

(4,570 ) (4,570 )

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,570 ) (4,570 )

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(506 ) (86 )

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,654 ) (4,255 )

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

84,365 92,892

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 75,711 $ 88,637

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 77 $ 400
6

Disclaimer

Natural Health Trends Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
