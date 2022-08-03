Natural Health Trends : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Natural Health Trends Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- COVID restrictions and lockdowns in China continue to impact our business

- Generated positive operating income and net income despite challenges - Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

HONG KONG - August 3, 2022 - Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

• Revenue of $13.4 million increased 16% compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 17% compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

• Operating income was $215,000 compared to operating loss of $383,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and operating income of $385,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

• Net income was $183,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $105,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $229,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

• The number of Active Members1 decreased 3% to 43,020 at June 30, 2022 compared to 44,490 at March 31, 2022, and decreased 8% compared to 46,860 at June 30, 2021.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Highlights

• Revenue of $24.9 million decreased 16% compared to $29.6 million in the first six months of 2021.

• Operating loss was $168,000 compared to operating income of $605,000 in the first six months of 2021.

• Net income was $78,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $382,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.

Management Commentary

"We continued to face significant and unpredictable COVID-related disruptions in the second quarter as lockdowns and social restrictions, along with supply chain bottlenecks, persisted in Greater China," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. "Despite not being able to host any larger in-person activities, we finished the quarter strong with a well-attended virtual event and our members' positive response to promotional incentives. In June, working closely with our leaders, we rolled out a new virtual training system that incorporates company-sponsored product training and member-led business, motivational and leadership training to better support the ongoing development and engagement of members in the Greater China market."

Mr. Sharng continued, "We are encouraged about the growth in the European market that emanated from our Swedish team after hosting a successful face-to-face event in April. In other markets outside of Greater China we supported our members both online and in-person through virtual events, incentive trips and local sales initiatives aimed at driving member and customer growth. We remain committed to the fundamentals of our business and to implementing strategies for future growth with the objective of returning value to our shareholders."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

• Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million in the first six months of 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $548,000 in the first six months of 2021.

• Total cash and cash equivalents were $75.6 million at June 30, 2022, down from $79.4 million at March 31, 2022.

• On August 1, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2022.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Natural Health Trends Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,633 $ 83,843 Inventories 5,193 5,257 Other current assets 3,408 4,369 Total current assets 84,234 93,469 Property and equipment, net 430 463 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,460 3,021 Restricted cash 78 522 Deferred tax asset 289 309 Other assets 541 571 Total assets $ 88,032 $ 98,355 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 758 $ 761 Income taxes payable 2,987 1,345 Accrued commissions 3,096 3,636 Other accrued expenses 1,789 1,933 Deferred revenue 6,692 8,536 Amounts held in eWallets 5,441 6,341 Operating lease liabilities 1,131 1,239 Other current liabilities 850 865 Total current liabilities 22,744 24,656 Income taxes payable 9,098 12,130 Deferred tax liability 153 153 Operating lease liabilities 1,489 1,928 Total liabilities 33,484 38,867 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,102 Accumulated deficit (4,723 ) (231 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (940 ) (492 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (25,904 ) Total stockholders' equity 54,548 59,488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 88,032 $ 98,355

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 13,360 $ 16,152 $ 24,906 $ 29,621 Cost of sales 3,392 3,934 6,300 7,189 Gross profit 9,968 12,218 18,606 22,432 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 5,767 6,927 10,507 12,441 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,986 4,906 8,267 9,386 Total operating expenses 9,753 11,833 18,774 21,827 Income (loss) from operations 215 385 (168 ) 605 Other income (expense), net 175 (59 ) 285 (39 ) Income before income taxes 390 326 117 566 Income tax provision 207 97 39 184 Net income $ 183 $ 229 $ 78 $ 382 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,346 10,968 11,300 10,921 Diluted 11,424 11,424 11,424 11,424

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 78 $ 382 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 106 156 Noncash lease expense 599 594 Deferred income taxes 12 24 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 7 53 Other current assets 1,002 (117 ) Other assets 1 65 Accounts payable 2 446 Income taxes payable (1,390 ) (1,376 ) Accrued commissions (531 ) (37 ) Other accrued expenses (132 ) (66 ) Deferred revenue (1,788 ) 2,629 Amounts held in eWallets (862 ) (1,186 ) Operating lease liabilities (600 ) (629 ) Other current liabilities (4 ) (390 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,500 ) 548 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (78 ) (147 ) Net cash used in investing activities (78 ) (147 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (4,570 ) (4,570 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,570 ) (4,570 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (506 ) (86 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,654 ) (4,255 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 84,365 92,892 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 75,711 $ 88,637 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 77 $ 400

