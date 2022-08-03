Natural Health Trends : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Natural Health Trends Reports SecondQuarter 2022 Financial Results
-
COVID restrictions and lockdowns in China continue to impact our business
-
Generated positive operating income and net income despite challenges
-
Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
HONG KONG - August 3, 2022 - Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
SecondQuarter 2022 Financial Highlights
•
Revenue of $13.4 million increased 16% compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 17% compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.
•
Operating income was $215,000 compared to operating loss of $383,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and operating income of $385,000 in the second quarter of 2021.
•
Net income was $183,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $105,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $229,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.
•
The number of Active Members1 decreased 3% to 43,020 at June 30, 2022 compared to 44,490 at March 31, 2022, and decreased 8% compared to 46,860 at June 30, 2021.
1
Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.
Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Highlights
•
Revenue of $24.9 million decreased 16% compared to $29.6 million in the first six months of 2021.
•
Operating loss was $168,000 compared to operating income of $605,000 in the first six months of 2021.
•
Net income was $78,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $382,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.
Management Commentary
"We continued to face significant and unpredictable COVID-related disruptions in the second quarter as lockdowns and social restrictions, along with supply chain bottlenecks, persisted in Greater China," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. "Despite not being able to host any larger in-person activities, we finished the quarter strong with a well-attended virtual event and our members' positive response to promotional incentives. In June, working closely with our leaders, we rolled out a new virtual training system that incorporates company-sponsored product training and member-led business, motivational and leadership training to better support the ongoing development and engagement of members in the Greater China market."
Mr. Sharng continued, "We are encouraged about the growth in the European market that emanated from our Swedish team after hosting a successful face-to-face event in April. In other markets outside of Greater China we supported our members both online and in-person through virtual events, incentive trips and local sales initiatives aimed at driving member and customer growth. We remain committed to the fundamentals of our business and to implementing strategies for future growth with the objective of returning value to our shareholders."
1
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
•
Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million in the first six months of 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $548,000 in the first six months of 2021.
•
Total cash and cash equivalents were $75.6 million at June 30, 2022, down from $79.4 million at March 31, 2022.
•
On August 1, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2022.
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13730852.
About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Natural Health Trends Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.
2
CONTACT:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
investor.relations@nhtglobal.com
3
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,633
$
83,843
Inventories
5,193
5,257
Other current assets
3,408
4,369
Total current assets
84,234
93,469
Property and equipment, net
430
463
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,460
3,021
Restricted cash
78
522
Deferred tax asset
289
309
Other assets
541
571
Total assets
$
88,032
$
98,355
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
758
$
761
Income taxes payable
2,987
1,345
Accrued commissions
3,096
3,636
Other accrued expenses
1,789
1,933
Deferred revenue
6,692
8,536
Amounts held in eWallets
5,441
6,341
Operating lease liabilities
1,131
1,239
Other current liabilities
850
865
Total current liabilities
22,744
24,656
Income taxes payable
9,098
12,130
Deferred tax liability
153
153
Operating lease liabilities
1,489
1,928
Total liabilities
33,484
38,867
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
13
13
Additional paid-in capital
86,102
86,102
Accumulated deficit
(4,723
)
(231
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(940
)
(492
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(25,904
)
(25,904
)
Total stockholders' equity
54,548
59,488
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
88,032
$
98,355
4
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
13,360
$
16,152
$
24,906
$
29,621
Cost of sales
3,392
3,934
6,300
7,189
Gross profit
9,968
12,218
18,606
22,432
Operating expenses:
Commissions expense
5,767
6,927
10,507
12,441
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,986
4,906
8,267
9,386
Total operating expenses
9,753
11,833
18,774
21,827
Income (loss) from operations
215
385
(168
)
605
Other income (expense), net
175
(59
)
285
(39
)
Income before income taxes
390
326
117
566
Income tax provision
207
97
39
184
Net income
$
183
$
229
$
78
$
382
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.03
Diluted
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.03
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
11,346
10,968
11,300
10,921
Diluted
11,424
11,424
11,424
11,424
5
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
78
$
382
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
106
156
Noncash lease expense
599
594
Deferred income taxes
12
24
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Inventories
7
53
Other current assets
1,002
(117
)
Other assets
1
65
Accounts payable
2
446
Income taxes payable
(1,390
)
(1,376
)
Accrued commissions
(531
)
(37
)
Other accrued expenses
(132
)
(66
)
Deferred revenue
(1,788
)
2,629
Amounts held in eWallets
(862
)
(1,186
)
Operating lease liabilities
(600
)
(629
)
Other current liabilities
(4
)
(390
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,500
)
548
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(78
)
(147
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(78
)
(147
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Dividends paid
(4,570
)
(4,570
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,570
)
(4,570
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(506
)
(86
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,654
)
(4,255
)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
84,365
92,892
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
$
75,711
$
88,637
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
Natural Health Trends Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:03 UTC.