Natural Health Trends Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Natural Health Trends Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

- Sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income

-

Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity

-

Achieved strong sales momentum in Peru, Japan and India

- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

HONG KONG - November 3, 2021 - Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $14.3 million decreased 12% compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 1% compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating income of $479,000 increased 24% compared to $385,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and decreased 28% compared to $668,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income was $471,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $229,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 and $635,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

The number of Active Members1 decreased 2% to 45,950 at September 30, 2021 compared to 46,860 at June 30, 2021, and decreased 14% compared to 53,300 at September 30, 2020.

1

Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $43.9 million decreased 3% compared to $45.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Operating income was $1.1 million compared to an operating loss of $597,000 in the first nine months of 2020.

Net income was $853,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $96,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.

Management Commentary

"During the third quarter our leaders continued to face challenges in conducting their business following renewed government-mandated restrictions and shutdowns amid scattered outbreaks in COVID-19 cases. The quarter marked the first quarter since the beginning of the pandemic we were unable to sponsor in-person member events in China, Macau or Hong Kong, and we had to abruptly cancel a previously scheduled event in September. Despite these difficult circumstances, we still managed to deliver revenue and order volume growth year-over-year, and our sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. "Revenue of $14.3 million increased 1% compared to the third quarter of 2020 driven by strength in Peru, Japan and India, which all experienced strong top-line growth year-over-year."

Mr. Sharng continued, "Further, we are pleased to announce the SEC has closed its investigation and the IRS has completed its tax audit. We fully cooperated with the SEC and IRS throughout their respective review processes and we are pleased to put these matters behind us." Mr. Sharng concluded, "As we continue to navigate the evolving operating environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain highly focused on the fundamentals of our business including supporting our members, maintaining our strong financial disciplines, and operating our business efficiently."

1

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $557,000 in the first nine months of 2021, compared to net cash used of $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $84.6 million at September 30, 2021, down slightly from $88.1 million at June 30, 2021.

On November 1, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results today, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time:

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International)

Conference ID:

13723871

Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146859

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13723871.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Natural Health Trends Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

2

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com

Investor Contact:

ADDO Investor Relations

Tel: 310-829-5400

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com

3

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 84,640 $ 92,367

Inventories

4,390 3,779

Other current assets

4,386 3,595

Total current assets

93,416 99,741

Property and equipment, net

463 539

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,339 3,745

Restricted cash

524 525

Deferred tax asset

660 731

Other assets

574 661

Total assets

$ 98,976 $ 105,942

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 879 $ 580

Income taxes payable

1,844 1,481

Accrued commissions

3,441 3,496

Other accrued expenses

1,758 1,922

Deferred revenue

6,038 3,091

Amounts held in eWallets

6,756 8,503

Operating lease liabilities

1,304 1,163

Other current liabilities

847 1,270

Total current liabilities

22,867 21,506

Income taxes payable

12,130 13,748

Deferred tax liability

215 216

Operating lease liabilities

2,209 2,775

Total liabilities

37,421 38,245

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

- -

Common stock

13 13

Additional paid-in capital

86,102 86,102

Retained earnings

1,820 7,822

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(476 ) (336 )

Treasury stock, at cost

(25,904 ) (25,904 )

Total stockholders' equity

61,555 67,697

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 98,976 $ 105,942
4

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$ 14,276 $ 14,124 $ 43,897 $ 45,476

Cost of sales

3,668 3,635 10,857 12,966

Gross profit

10,608 10,489 33,040 32,510

Operating expenses:

Commissions expense

6,027 5,620 18,468 19,336

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,102 4,201 13,488 13,771

Total operating expenses

10,129 9,821 31,956 33,107

Income (loss) from operations

479 668 1,084 (597 )

Other income (expense), net

(53 ) 385 (92 ) 603

Income before income taxes

426 1,053 992 6

Income tax provision (benefit)

(45 ) 418 139 (90 )

Net income

$ 471 $ 635 $ 853 $ 96

Net income per common share:

Basic

$ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.01

Diluted

$ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

11,063 10,678 10,969 10,581

Diluted

11,424 11,424 11,424 11,424
5

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$ 853 $ 96

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

237 301

Noncash lease expense

895 1,199

Deferred income taxes

66 979

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Inventories

(675 ) 2,193

Other current assets

(823 ) 923

Other assets

65 120

Accounts payable

300 206

Income taxes payable

(1,253 ) (1,790 )

Accrued commissions

29 136

Other accrued expenses

(157 ) (598 )

Deferred revenue

2,973 (1,045 )

Amounts held in eWallets

(1,716 ) (3,163 )

Operating lease liabilities

(935 ) (1,120 )

Other current liabilities

(416 ) 33

Net cash used in operating activities

(557 ) (1,530 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(165 ) (147 )

Net cash used in investing activities

(165 ) (147 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Dividends paid

(6,855 ) (6,855 )

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,855 ) (6,855 )

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(151 ) 413

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,728 ) (8,119 )

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

92,892 99,425

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 85,164 $ 91,306

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 516 $ 2,724
6

Disclaimer

Natural Health Trends Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62,1 M
Net income 2020 0,84 M
Net cash 2020 88,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 71,1x
Yield 2020 16,1%
Capitalization 83,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,56x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 53,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Tahjiun Sharng President & Director
Timothy Scott Davidson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Randall A. Mason Chairman
Yiu Tung Chan Independent Director
Ching C. Wong Independent Director
