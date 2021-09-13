Natural Order Acquisition : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensation Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensation Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') previously announced the resignation of Marc Volpe as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company. Mr. Volpe's resignation did not result from a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices, including its controls of financial-related matters.

On September 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed John Ritacco as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, with such appointment to be effective immediately. As the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ritacco will serve as the principal financial officer of the Company.

Prior to Mr. Ritacco's appointment as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, from February 2019 through August 2021, Mr. Ritacco served as the CFO for investment management clients of Ritacco Consulting LLC. From June 2015 through February 2019, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Frontlight Capital LP, a global macro hedge fund manager that he helped launch. Prior to that, Mr. Ritacco was the Chief Financial Officer for Clough Capital Partners, L.P., a multi-billion-dollar global equity-focused investment management firm, where he served from January 2011 through May 2015. From April 2001 through January 2011, he was a Vice President and Associate at Wellington Management, where he provided operational support for their hedge fund platform. He was a Vice President and Director of Fund Accounting and Administration at PFPC (currently part of BNY Mellon) from August 1998 through March 2001. Mr. Ritacco began his career as an auditor in the financial services practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he provided audit and attestation services for investment management clients from August 1992 through July 1998. Mr. Ritacco received his BS in Accounting and Economics from Babson College, where he graduated in May 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant, and a member of both the American Institute of CPAs and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs.

Mr. Ritacco has no family relationships with any current director, executive officer, or person nominated to become a director or executive officer, of the Company, and there are no transactions or proposed transactions, to which the Company is a party, or intended to be a party, in which Mr. Ritacco has, or will have, a material interest subject to disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

1