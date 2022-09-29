Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Resource Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   US63900P6088

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.

(NRP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
43.09 USD   -0.35%
04:32pNatural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Redemption of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025
BU
09/08Natural Resource Partners Lp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Redemption of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025

09/29/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Numbers 63902MAE84, U63764AC52) (the “Notes”) on October 31, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price of 102.281% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. NRP expects to finance the redemption using cash on hand and borrowings under its recently extended credit facility, which matures in 2027.

NRP has instructed Wilmington Trust, National Association, as the trustee for the Notes, to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on September 29, 2022. Wilmington Trust, National Association is the paying agent for the Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made to the paying agent pursuant to the indenture. All redeemed notes must be surrendered to the paying agent to collect the redemption price.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption, nor does it constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Corby J. Robertson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig W. Nunez President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Zolas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory F. Wooten Senior Vice President-Chief Engineer
Stephen Paul Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.29.38%541
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED24.18%79 944
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED87.54%30 256
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED82.26%27 950
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED53.78%16 801
COAL INDIA LIMITED44.33%15 893