    NRP   US63900P6088

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.

(NRP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
46.97 USD   -1.07%
04:21pNatural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/16Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2021 Tax Information
BU
03/15Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2021 Form 10-K Now Available
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/21/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8074715. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 70,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Corby J. Robertson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig W. Nunez President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Zolas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory F. Wooten Senior Vice President-Chief Engineer
Sarah W. Watson Director-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.42.07%594
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED36.49%86 682
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED35.66%25 131
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED42.58%21 714
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED47.56%16 664
COAL INDIA LIMITED36.32%16 088