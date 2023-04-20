Advanced search
    NRP   US63900P6088

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.

(NRP)
04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
53.00 USD   +0.57%
04:22pNatural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/13Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2022 Tax Information
AQ
03/13NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/20/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link https://conferencingportals.com/ event/WTRCwGdM. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 328 M - -
Net income 2022 264 M - -
Net Debt 2022 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,06x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 666 M 666 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 72,0%
Managers and Directors
Corby J. Robertson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig W. Nunez President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Zolas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory F. Wooten Senior Vice President-Chief Engineer
Sarah W. Watson Administration Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.-3.00%666
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED14.41%81 235
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED8.07%28 590
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.50%21 736
COAL INDIA LIMITED2.38%17 278
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.67%15 231
