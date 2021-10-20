Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Resource Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   US63900P6088

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natural Resource Partners L.P. : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/20/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/kfJdSHYP. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.
04:20pNATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08/18NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/06NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/06NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Second Q..
BU
08/06NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Earnings Flash (NRP) NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. Posts ..
MT
08/06Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/06Natural Resource Partners L.P. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Cash Distribution, Payable ..
CI
07/27NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/14NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 129 M - -
Net income 2020 -82,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,49x
Yield 2020 9,82%
Capitalization 363 M 363 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Corby J. Robertson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig W. Nunez President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Zolas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory F. Wooten Senior Vice President-Chief Engineer
Stephen Paul Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P.113.45%363
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.56%68 692
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED47.64%22 556
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED118.71%18 942
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED136.48%16 080
COAL INDIA LIMITED36.21%15 144