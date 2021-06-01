Naturally Splendid Enterprises : Q1 2021 Financial Statements

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Dated May 31, 2021

Management's Comments on Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared by management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

2