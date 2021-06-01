Log in
Settings
Settings
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSP   CA63902L1004

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD.

(NSP)
Naturally Splendid Enterprises : Q1 2021 Financial Statements

06/01/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Statements

March 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Dated May 31, 2021

Management's Comments on Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared by management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

2

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

422,620

$

202,334

Trade and other receivables (Note 4)

196,282

350,699

Inventories (Note 5)

870,407

873,274

Restricted cash (Note 6)

164,000

-

Advances, prepaids and deposit (Note 14)

58,805

72,397

1,712,114

1,498,704

Long-term deposits

32,124

32,124

Restricted cash (Note 6)

34,500

34,500

Property and equipment (Note 7)

2,295,794

2,432,552

Technology license and other intangibles (Note 8)

48,333

55,583

Total

$

4,122,865

$

4,053,463

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Liabilities

Current

Trade and other payables (Note 10, 11)

$

2,576,084

$

2,612,845

Government remittances

792,684

647,839

Loan from related party (Note 11)

55,000

55,000

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)

391,457

427,681

Short-term loans (Note 10)

183,333

200,000

3,998,558

3,943,365

Lease liabilities (Note 9)

1,057,612

1,057,612

Total liabilities

5,056,170

5,000,977

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

Share capital (Note 13)

28,889,003

28,131,158

Reserves (Note 13)

1,874,681

1,874,681

Deficit

(31,696,989)

(30,953,353)

Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

(933,305)

(947,514)

Total

$

4,122,865

$

4,053,463

Approved on May 31, 2021 on behalf of the Board:

"Craig Goodwin"

"George Ragogna"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Revenue

$

253,378

$

720,255

Cost of sales

221,587

593,626

Gross profit

31,791

126,629

Selling and distribution expenses

Bad debts and inventory write-down (Note 5)

28,650

86,054

Facility (Note 20)

88,354

485,112

Freight and delivery

8,364

4,148

Product promotion

14,798

29,107

140,166

604,421

Administrative expenses

Accounting and audit

19,500

19,500

Amortization and depreciation (Note 7, 8)

141,575

152,316

Bank charges and interest (Note 10)

77,287

52,903

Corporate promotion

20,371

99,667

Directors' fees (Note 11)

10,000

10,000

Interest on lease liabilities (Note 9)

35,629

38,094

Legal

9,830

11,265

Management and consulting fees (Note 11)

141,938

119,792

Office, rent and salaries (Note 20)

175,335

326,863

Transfer agent and filing fees

25,812

12,289

Travel

1,826

6,739

659,103

849,428

Loss before other items

(767,478)

(1,327,220)

Other items

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

7,225

(13,291)

Interest and other income

11,550

-

Gain on sale of equipment (Notes 7)

5,067

19,750

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(743,636)

$

(1,320,761)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

206,688,429

141,438,513

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Cash Flow For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

Operating activities Net loss for the year Items not affecting cash:

Amortization and depreciation Interest on lease liabilities Interest on short-term loan

Bad debts and inventory write-down Gain on sale of equipment

Changes in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables Inventories

Advances, prepaids and deposits Restricted cash

Trade and other payables Government remittances

Cash used in operating activities

Investing activities

Proceeds on disposal of equipment Cash provided by investing activities

Financing activities Lease liabilities Loan payable

Proceeds on issuances of loans

Proceeds from options and warrants exercised Cash provided by financing activities

$ (743,636)

$ (1,320,761)

141,575 152,316

35,629 38,094

6,249 9,072

28,650 86,054

(5,067) (19,750)

(536,600) (1,054,975)

147,696 162,912

(19,062) 262,172

13,592 56,101

(164,000) 45,080

(43,013) 192,440

144,845 194,438

(456,539) (141,832)

7,500 19,750

7,500 19,750

(71,853) (70,123)

(16,667)-

  • 100,000
    757,845-
    669,325 29,877

Net change in cash

220,286

(92,205)

Cash, beginning of period

202,334

113,566

Cash, end of period

$ 422,620

$

21,361

Supplemental Cash Flow Information (Note 17)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 18:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
