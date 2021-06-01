Naturally Splendid Enterprises : Q1 2021 Financial Statements

Management's Comments on Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared by management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
422,620
$
202,334
Trade and other receivables (Note 4)
196,282
350,699
Inventories (Note 5)
870,407
873,274
Restricted cash (Note 6)
164,000
-
Advances, prepaids and deposit (Note 14)
58,805
72,397
1,712,114
1,498,704
Long-term deposits
32,124
32,124
Restricted cash (Note 6)
34,500
34,500
Property and equipment (Note 7)
2,295,794
2,432,552
Technology license and other intangibles (Note 8)
48,333
55,583
Total
$
4,122,865
$
4,053,463
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Liabilities
Current
Trade and other payables (Note 10, 11)
$
2,576,084
$
2,612,845
Government remittances
792,684
647,839
Loan from related party (Note 11)
55,000
55,000
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)
391,457
427,681
Short-term loans (Note 10)
183,333
200,000
3,998,558
3,943,365
Lease liabilities (Note 9)
1,057,612
1,057,612
Total liabilities
5,056,170
5,000,977
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital (Note 13)
28,889,003
28,131,158
Reserves (Note 13)
1,874,681
1,874,681
Deficit
(31,696,989)
(30,953,353)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)
(933,305)
(947,514)
Total
$
4,122,865
$
4,053,463
Approved on May 31, 2021 on behalf of the Board:
"Craig Goodwin"
"George Ragogna"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Revenue
$
253,378
$
720,255
Cost of sales
221,587
593,626
Gross profit
31,791
126,629
Selling and distribution expenses
Bad debts and inventory write-down (Note 5)
28,650
86,054
Facility (Note 20)
88,354
485,112
Freight and delivery
8,364
4,148
Product promotion
14,798
29,107
140,166
604,421
Administrative expenses
Accounting and audit
19,500
19,500
Amortization and depreciation (Note 7, 8)
141,575
152,316
Bank charges and interest (Note 10)
77,287
52,903
Corporate promotion
20,371
99,667
Directors' fees (Note 11)
10,000
10,000
Interest on lease liabilities (Note 9)
35,629
38,094
Legal
9,830
11,265
Management and consulting fees (Note 11)
141,938
119,792
Office, rent and salaries (Note 20)
175,335
326,863
Transfer agent and filing fees
25,812
12,289
Travel
1,826
6,739
659,103
849,428
Loss before other items
(767,478)
(1,327,220)
Other items
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
7,225
(13,291)
Interest and other income
11,550
-
Gain on sale of equipment (Notes 7)
5,067
19,750
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(743,636)
$
(1,320,761)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
206,688,429
141,438,513
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Cash Flow For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities Net loss for the year Items not affecting cash:
Amortization and depreciation Interest on lease liabilities Interest on short-term loan
Bad debts and inventory write-down Gain on sale of equipment
Changes in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables Inventories
Advances, prepaids and deposits Restricted cash
Trade and other payables Government remittances
Cash used in operating activities
Investing activities
Proceeds on disposal of equipment Cash provided by investing activities
