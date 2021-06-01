Naturally Splendid Enterprises : Q1 2021 MD&A

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or the "Company") has been prepared as of May 31, 2021. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated interim financial statement of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Financial Statements") and related notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All dollar figures stated herein are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein.



COMPANY OVERVIEW

Naturally Splendid develops, manufactures, and distributes nutritional, natural products focused on plant- based ingredients.

The Company has established multiple Divisions developing, manufacturing and distributing mainstream plant-based foods, as well as nutritional and sports related products formulated primarily with plant- based ingredients.

The Company owns a food manufacturing facility, Prosnack Natural Foods and is a joint venture partner in Plasm Pharmaceutical Inc. Additionally, the Company owns several established plant-based brands that are primarily for human consumption. However, the Company also owns pet lines for the canine and equestrian markets as well.

Naturally Splendid owns 100% of Prosnack Natural Foods (Prosnack) which operates a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified manufacturing facility in Pitt Meadows BC. Prosnack manufactures Company owned brands as well as provides contract manufacturing for a variety of SME Clients. The Company has chosen to reduce its contract manufacturing clientele for bars and bites which in the short term has affected gross sales. Instead, the Company will put more emphasis on producing our own Company Brands that have greater margins while pursuing new contract manufacturing opportunities.

The Company manufactures a wide range of bars and bites in our 20,000 square foot, Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, food manufacturing facility, located in Pitt Meadows, BC.

For products in our portfolio that are not manufactured in our own SQF food manufacturing facility, the Company has forged strategic relationships with several contract manufacturers that are utilizedfor certain products/ingredients.

In this regard, Naturally Splendid has secured the exclusive Canadian distribution rights to a line of plant- based entrees from one of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturers. This line of plant-based