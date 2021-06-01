Naturally Splendid Enterprises : Q1 2021 MD&A

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or the "Company") has been prepared as of May 31, 2021. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated interim financial statement of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Financial Statements") and related notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All dollar figures stated herein are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Naturally Splendid develops, manufactures, and distributes nutritional, natural products focused on plant- based ingredients.
The Company has established multiple Divisions developing, manufacturing and distributing mainstream plant-based foods, as well as nutritional and sports related products formulated primarily with plant- based ingredients.
The Company owns a food manufacturing facility, Prosnack Natural Foods and is a joint venture partner in Plasm Pharmaceutical Inc. Additionally, the Company owns several established plant-based brands that are primarily for human consumption. However, the Company also owns pet lines for the canine and equestrian markets as well.
Naturally Splendid owns 100% of Prosnack Natural Foods (Prosnack) which operates a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified manufacturing facility in Pitt Meadows BC. Prosnack manufactures Company owned brands as well as provides contract manufacturing for a variety of SME Clients. The Company has chosen to reduce its contract manufacturing clientele for bars and bites which in the short term has affected gross sales. Instead, the Company will put more emphasis on producing our own Company Brands that have greater margins while pursuing new contract manufacturing opportunities.
The Company manufactures a wide range of bars and bites in our 20,000 square foot, Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, food manufacturing facility, located in Pitt Meadows, BC.
For products in our portfolio that are not manufactured in our own SQF food manufacturing facility, the Company has forged strategic relationships with several contract manufacturers that are utilizedfor certain products/ingredients.
In this regard, Naturally Splendid has secured the exclusive Canadian distribution rights to a line of plant- based entrees from one of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturers. This line of plant-based
entrees will be marketed under the Natera Plant Based Foods banner.
Naturally Splendid will own 16% of Plasm Pharmaceutical Inc. (PLASM) upon the completion of a joint venture agreement financial terms.
PLASM is a joint venture formed for the purpose of commercializing multiple uses of the drug CavaltinibTM that has been licensed to PLASM.
Health Canada has authorized PLASM to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 treatment. CavaltinibTM is a plant-based drug originating from curcumin, being derived through patented extraction technology. In addition to use as a potential COVID-19 treatment, additional indications from the phase 2 clinical trial with the target drug CavaltinibTM, are anticipated to potentially present additional applications in the area of respiratory ailments as well as inflammatory conditions.
Naturally Splendid has several Company owned brands featuring plant-based ingredients including: NATERATM Plant Based Foods: NATERATM Hemp Foods; NATERATM Sport; NATERATM FX; CHIITM Hemp Foods; Elevate MeTM protein bars; Woods WildTM mushroom fortified bars; Pawsitive FXTM for the canine market; and Timer's NutritionTM for the equestrian market.
The Company is committed to providing plant-based products to ensure a better quality of life for humans, pets, livestock and the environment.
Historically, distribution has largely been in Canada. While this remains true, the Company has expanded its distribution network and currently exports into the United States, Australia and South Korea.
PUBLIC MARKETS
The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NSP" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "50N". The Company is also quoted on the US OTCQB board under the symbol "NSPDF"
HISTORY
The Company's initial foray into plant-based nutritional products began over twelve years ago, focusing at that time on hemp. The Company has established a business strategy developing mainstream and niche plant-based products, designed for grocery, food service and the sports & active lifestyle markets. The Company has expanded the range of plant-based products to include nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications.
Previously, the Company was positioning for the potential opportunities in the evolving cannabisedibles market. At that time, the Company anticipated the cannabis edibles opportunity represented significant growth and revenue potential.
This decision to suspend pursuing the cannabis edibles market was made for several reasons, including the continued uncertainty surrounding cannabis edible regulations in Canada as well asabroad.
The Company continues to manufacture products focused on plant-based ingredients. The plant-based market has proven to be one of the fastest growing consumer trends over the past two years and is growing at a rate outpacing most every other food consumer category.
The strategic decision has been made to focus on the fast-growingplant-based consumer markets as plant- based products are rapidly going mainstream and Naturally Splendid has been positioning for this opportunity over the years.
Revenue from the bars and bites manufacturing business is generated from two diverse, yet complimentaryrevenue streams. Contract manufacturing for a variety of clients, and manufacturing Company Brands such as NATERA™ branded products, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™.
Naturally Splendid product lines are not limited to in-house manufacturing. The Company has several strategic relationships with manufacturers that produce additional products for the sports and nutraceutical markets, the pet market, as well as currently meets demand for Natera Plant Based Foods through a strategic relationship with our Australian manufacturers.
The Company owns 100% of Prosnack Natural Foods Inc. ("Prosnack"). The Company has purchased additional manufacturing and packaging equipment to increase both production capacity andmargins. This additional investment of approximately $250,000, increases capacity to a total of over 2,500,000 bars and bites a month. By adding a second shift, capacity increases to over 5,000,000 bars and bites per month. With this additional manufacturing and packaging equipment, it is anticipated the range of clients the Company can service, will be expanded.
The Company has differentiated itself by expanding its ingredient offerings to include a widerange of plant- based ingredients while providing services that include custom formulation with our in- house R&D Department and contract manufacturing in our Safe Quality Food (SQF) food manufacturing facility. Additionally, the Company further distances itself from competitors by utilizing our proprietary novel ingredients like HempOmegaTM and our unique hemp protein isolate.
With the surge in plant-based nutrition driven by consumer demand, the Company will initiate product development with our internalR&D department with a focussed approach developing a range of plant- based products that utilize theseunique ingredients- ultimately creating novel value-added consumer products.
Recognizing the overall growth in plant-based nutrition, the Company has expanded its ingredient and product offerings resulting in commercially successful bars and bites being distributed in North American with plans to expand internationally.
Hemp remains an ingredient in many of the Company's recipe formulations, however, the Company has expanded its roster of plant-based offerings far beyond hemp-based products.
