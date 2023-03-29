Advanced search
    SHMP   US63902N1063

NATURALSHRIMP INCORPORATED

(SHMP)
03:48:52 2023-03-28 pm EDT
0.0505 USD   +1.92%
08:32aNaturalShrimp Announces Agreement for the Purchase of Post-Larvae Shrimp
BU
03/13NaturalShrimp Relaunches Online Ordering Home Delivery Program with Dedicated Fulfillment Center
BU
02/28NaturalShrimp to Attend the 35th Annual ROTH Conference March 12-14, 2023
BU
NaturalShrimp Announces Agreement for the Purchase of Post-Larvae Shrimp

03/29/2023 | 08:32am EDT
NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has, through its wholly owned subsidiary, NaturalShrimp USA Corporation, entered into a year-long agreement with Homegrown Shrimp USA, Inc. (“Homegrown”) for the purchase of post-larvae (“PL”) shrimp for stocking in the Company’s Webster City, Iowa and La Coste, Texas facilities. The agreement provides for the delivery of up to 2,000,000 PLs per month for a term of twelve months.

“We are very pleased to finalize our agreement with Homegrown whom we consider to be the premier supplier of quality fast-growing PLs in the Country,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “Without the PLs there are no shrimp to grow or sell. This agreement will solve one of the supply-chain issues we encountered previously where the lack of PLs significantly impacted our ability to produce the quantities of NaturalShrimp that our customers demand.”

In conjunction with Homegrown and industry specialists, the Company intends to develop its own hatchery using broodstock incorporating Homegrown’s genetic line in order to secure the Company’s own readily available supply of fast-growing, high quality PLs.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,03  - -
Net income 2022 -86,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 37,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 4 530 408 855x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerald Easterling Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Delgado Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Thomas Untermeyer Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Paraic J. Mulgrew Independent Director
Thomas Boone Pickens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURALSHRIMP INCORPORATED-36.14%38
BAKKAFROST6.17%3 724
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-3.88%816
FRØY ASA22.83%506
ICELANDIC SALMON AS-5.33%424
MÅSØVAL AS3.30%370
