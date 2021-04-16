Log in
NATURALSHRIMP INCORPORATED

NATURALSHRIMP INCORPORATED

(SHMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Announces Successful Transfer of Shrimp from Nursery to Grow-out Tanks

04/16/2021 | 08:30am EDT
Dallas, Texas, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has begun transferring shrimp from nursery to grow-out tanks in its La Coste, Texas production facility.

The production facility contains twenty 2,000-gallon nursery tanks and forty 20,000-gallon tanks. This combination minimizes the amount of square footage required for production. In addition, the smaller nursery tanks provide a more controlled environment for acclimating the initial postlarvae (PL) shrimp to the facility’s water temperature and salinity while still providing enough volume for the smaller shrimp to grow. The Company has successfully begun gravity flowing shrimp who have reached their transfer size from nursery tanks where they were previously stocked into the larger grow-out tanks where they will remain until they reach harvest size.

Photos of the transfer can be found on the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com/ under this press release headline.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584
pknopick@eandecommunications.com


