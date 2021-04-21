Nature Home : Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 28, 2021
04/21/2021 | 06:16am EDT
Nature Home Holding Company Limited
大 自 然 家 居 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2083)
Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting
to be held on May 28, 2021
I/We (Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) ofShare(s) (Note 2) of US$0.001 each in the share capital
of the above-named Company HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING or (Note 3)
of
as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) of the said Company to be held at Thornton Room, 3/F. South Tower, The Salisbury - YMCA of Hong Kong, 41 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on May 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (the ''Meeting'') for the purposes of considering and, if
thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below (Note 4).
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR (Note 4)
AGAINST (Note 4)
1. To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended December 31, 2020.
2. (a)
To re-elect Ms. Un Son I as a Director;
(a)
(a)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. She Jian Bin as a Director;
(b)
(b)
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Ho King Fung, Eric who has served the Company
(c)
(c)
for more than nine years, as a Director; and
(d)
To authorize the Board to fix the remuneration of Directors.
(d)
(d)
To re-appoint Messrs. KPMG as auditors and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares in the Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the existing issued share capital.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the Company not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the existing issued share capital.
To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with shares by the number of shares repurchased.
Dated this
day of
2021
Signed (Note 5)
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting is preferred, strike out the words''THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any amendment of a resolution put to the Meeting.
Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or, if he is the holder of two or more shares, more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
In the case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the Register of Members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).
On a poll, every member present at the meeting shall be entitled to one vote for every fully paid-up share of which he is the holder. The result of such poll shall be deemed for all purposes to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was so directed or demanded.
Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
