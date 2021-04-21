Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Nature Home Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2083   KYG6422S1084

NATURE HOME HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(2083)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nature Home : Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 28, 2021

04/21/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nature Home Holding Company Limited

大 自 然 家 居 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2083)

Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting

to be held on May 28, 2021

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofShare(s) (Note 2) of US$0.001 each in the share capital

of the above-named Company HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) of the said Company to be held at Thornton Room, 3/F. South Tower, The Salisbury - YMCA of Hong Kong, 41 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on May 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (the ''Meeting'') for the purposes of considering and, if

thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

1. To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2. (a)

To re-elect Ms. Un Son I as a Director;

(a)

(a)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. She Jian Bin as a Director;

(b)

(b)

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Ho King Fung, Eric who has served the Company

(c)

(c)

for more than nine years, as a Director; and

(d)

To authorize the Board to fix the remuneration of Directors.

(d)

(d)

  1. To re-appoint Messrs. KPMG as auditors and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.
  2. To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares in the Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the existing issued share capital.
  3. To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the Company not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the existing issued share capital.
  4. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with shares by the number of shares repurchased.

Dated this

day of

2021

Signed (Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting is preferred, strike out the words ''THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any amendment of a resolution put to the Meeting.
  5. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or, if he is the holder of two or more shares, more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  6. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  7. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
  8. In the case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the Register of Members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).
  9. On a poll, every member present at the meeting shall be entitled to one vote for every fully paid-up share of which he is the holder. The result of such poll shall be deemed for all purposes to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was so directed or demanded.
  10. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

Disclaimer

Nature Home Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATURE HOME HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
06:16aNATURE HOME  : Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 28..
PU
03/23NATURE HOME  : Warns of 80% Plunge in 2020 Profit
MT
01/27NATURE HOME  : to Buy Home Decoration Material Business for $1.5 Million
MT
2020NATURE HOME  : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.51b(2) of the listing rules
PU
2020NATURE HOME  : Announcement of results for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
2020NATURE HOME  : Profit warning - supplemental announcement
PU
2017NATURE HOME  : Announcement of Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2017
PU
2017NATURE HOME  : Positive Profit Alert
PU
2017NATURE HOME  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 931 M 605 M 605 M
Net income 2020 17,9 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
Net Debt 2020 714 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 80,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 382 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 606
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart NATURE HOME HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nature Home Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURE HOME HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hok Pan Se Chairman & President
Kwok Keung Lai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Xiao Di Shen Chief Operating Officer
Kwok-Cheung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
King Fung Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURE HOME HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED14.29%213
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC33.76%16 678
FORBO HOLDING AG20.69%3 100
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD6.50%2 161
TARKETT8.33%1 225
DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED30.63%760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ