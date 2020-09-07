Nature Sunshine Products : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
0
09/07/2020 | 06:05am EDT
FORM 4
(1)
These shares are vested shares resulting from the achievement of a share price milestone pursuant to a April 1, 2020 performance-based restricted stock unit grant (PRSU). The shares vested upon achievement of the first $9.92 share price milestone over a period of 30-trading days. One-twelfth of the PRSU grant vests upon the achievement of each milestone and an additional one-twelfth vests on the date that is one-year following the achievement of such milestone subject to the recipient's continued employment.
(2)
Represents shares of NATR common stock withheld to pay taxes upon vesting of performance-based restricted stock units originally granted to the Reporting Person on April 1, 2020. The number of shares withheld was determined on August 20, 2020, based on the closing price of NATR common stock on that date.
(3)
These shares are in the form of performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). Each PRSU represents the right to receive one share of NATR common stock. The vesting of the PRSUs is contingent upon the achievement of the following share price milestones, which must be achieved within three years: $9.92; $12.20; $14.50; $16.78; $19.07; and $21.36. Such milestones must be achieved as evidenced by the Volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over a period of 30-trading days. One-twelfth of the PRSUs vest upon the achievement of each milestone and an additional one-twelfth vests on the date that is one-year following the achievement of such milestone subject to the recipient's continued employment.
