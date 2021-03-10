Nature Sunshine Products : Presentation FY 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans, strategies and financial results. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe," "hope," "may," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the following: adverse impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic; laws and regulations regarding direct selling may prohibit or restrict our ability to sell our products in some markets or require us to make changes to our business model in some markets; extensive government regulations to which the Company's products, business practices and manufacturing activities are subject; legal challenges to the Company's direct selling program or to the classification of its independent distributors; impact of anti-bribery laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; the Company's ability to attract and retain independent distributors; the loss of one or more key independent distributors who have a significant sales network; the Company's joint venture for operations in China with Fosun Industrial Co., Ltd.; registration of products for sale in foreign markets, or difficulty or increased cost of importing products into foreign markets; cybersecurity threats and exposure to data loss; the storage, processing, and use of data, some of which contain personal information, are subject to complex and evolving privacy and data protection laws and regulations; reliance on information technology infrastructure; the effect of fluctuating foreign exchange rates; liabilities and obligations arising from improper activity by the Company's independent distributors; failure of the Company's independent distributors to comply with advertising laws; changes to the Company's independent distributor compensation plans; geopolitical issues and conflicts; negative consequences resulting from difficult economic conditions, including the availability of liquidity or the willingness of the Company's customers to purchase products; risks associated with the manufacturing of the Company's products; uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value-added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto; changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation; actions on trade relations by the U.S. and foreign governments; product liability claims; the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights; and our cannabidiol (CBD) product line is subject to varying, rapidly changing laws, regulations, and rules.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this presentation. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as information concerning non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA. We utilize the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that these measures are useful indicators of our ability to fund our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of Nature's Sunshine Products' performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure. We have also included a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS, in the appendix. We believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

NATURE'S SUNSHINE

Nature's Sunshine changed the world ~50 years ago as the first company to put herbs into easy-to-take capsulesWe sell 600+ products across seven different categories around the world

Sophisticated in-house R&D capabilities via owned Hughes Center for Research & Innovation

We manufacture most of our products in the U.S., ensuring optimal quality and safety

We are executing a brand pivot supported by important consumer lifestyle changes

2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$ in millions, except for margin and per share amounts

Q4 (y/y)

• Net sales up 11% to company record $101.7M

• GAAP net income up 445% to $6.7M ($0.29 per diluted share)

• Adj. EBITDA¹ roughly flat due to strategic investments to accelerate future growth and pull-forward of certain expenses

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 ▲ Net Sales $101.7 $91.7 +11% Gross Margin 74.0% 74.0% - SG&A $38.4 $32.7 +18% EBIT $2.2 $3.9 (42)% Net Income $6.7 $1.2 +445% Diluted EPS $0.29 $0.05 +480% Adj. EBITDA $7.5 $7.6 (1)%

2020 (y/y)

• Net sales up 6% to company record $385.2M

• GAAP net income up >3x to $23M ($1.07 per diluted share)

• Adj. EBITDA¹ up 16% to $36.2M

2020 2019 ▲ Net Sales $385.2 $362.2 +6% Gross Margin 73.7% 74.1% (40) bps SG&A $131.3 $128.7 +2% EBIT $21.5 $16.1 +33% Net Income $23.0 $6.9 +231% Diluted EPS $1.07 $0.34 +215% Adj. EBITDA $36.2 $31.2 +16%

1 See appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP terms.

STRONG BALANCE SHEET, HEALTHY CASH FLOW GENERATION

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

Balance Sheet Highlights

• Net cash provided by operating activities of $37.7M in 2020 vs. $8.5M in 2019

• Capital expenditures totaled $4.9M in 2020 vs. $5.1M in 2019

• Free cash flow¹ of $32.8M in 2020 up >8x vs. 2019

• Cash and cash equivalents were $92.1M vs. $53.6 at 12/31/19

• $3.7M of debt at 12/31/20

As of December 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 92.1 $ 53.6 Receivables 7.4 7.3 Total Assets 249.5 213.1 Debt 3.7 0.0 Total Liabilities 92.3 83.6 Total Stockholders' Equity 157.2 129.4

1 Free cash flow defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

NET SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Percent Change Impact of Currency Exchange Percent Change Excluding Impact of Currency Asia $ 36,903 $ 36,061 2.3 % $ 1,789 (2.6) % Europe 23,590 17,211 37.1 349 35.0 North America 34,696 32,859 5.6 32 5.5 Latin America and Other 6,554 5,564 17.8 (167) 20.8 $ 101,743 $ 91,695 11.0 % $ 2,003 8.8 % (2.6) %

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Percent Change Impact of Currency Exchange Percent Change Excluding Impact of Currency Asia $ 138,717 $ 138,536 0.1 % $ 19 0.1 % Europe 77,688 62,523 24.3 156 24.0 North America 145,481 138,163 5.3 (105) 5.4 Latin America and Other 23,319 22,993 1.4 (839) 5.1 $ 385,205 $ 362,215 6.3 % $ (769) 6.6 % 0.1 %

TRACK RECORD OF FINANCIAL GROWTH

$ in Millions

Revenue

$385.2

Adj. EBITDA1

$ in Millions

• Adj. EBITDA margin expansion from 5.3% in '16 to 9.4% in '20

• Adj. EBITDA has more than doubled in two years ('18 to '20)

$36.2

2016

$31.2

$18.1

$17.6

$12.2

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Revenue Accelerant Opportunities • Increase productivity of managers & distributors

• New products, including qemp

• Stronger regional-focused sales teams

• International market growth (China, Eastern Europe)

1 See appendix for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP term.

Margin Drivers • Drive surplus manufacturing efficiencies

• Improve manufacturing costs

• Continue SG&A cost efficiencies

OPERATIONAL EXECUTION IN 2020

Brand PowerField Energy

Digital FirstManufacturing Inc.

The Right Stuff

Revitalized our brand with new packaging & advertising

Offered new suite of business tools, services & customer-focused rewards

Introduced new website functionality to move from transactional to personal relationshipsSecured USDA and ISO 9001 certifications, enhancing our industry-leading advantageStreamlined global business processes to improve overall cost and efficiency

OUR RESPONSE TO TODAY'S CONSUMER DEFINES OUR VISION

How?

Offer specialty products, customization and personal service

Create lifestyle branding and storytelling

Leverage websites, e-commerce and digital marketing to drive customer loyalty

Deliver customized experiences to encourage trial and repeat purchases

OUR FIVE GLOBAL GROWTH STRATEGIES

Brand Power

CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLAN

Significant cash flow has enabled the investment and growth of the business to date Well-positioned to return a portion of this cash to shareholders

Capital Allocation Plan Launched March 10, 2021

Special cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable on April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2021

$15M share repurchase programOngoing investment in organic growth opportunitiesStrategic M&A

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net Income $ 675 $(13,795) $ (1,202) $ 6,929 $ 22,958 Adjustments: Depreciation an amortization 4,808 8,634 9,806 10,599 10,743 Share-based compensation expense 3,217 2,218 2,170 2,120 3,787 Other (income) loss, net* 773 (1,835) 2,151 483 (1,339) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,591 17,017 4,402 8,713 (137) Other adjustments (1) 252 2,375 173 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,064 $ 12,239 $ 17,579 $ 31,219 $ 36,185 (1) Other Adjustments CEO transition $ 2,518 Restructuring related expenses 1,525 2,375 808 Gain on sale of properties (3,791) VAT Refund (635) Total adjustments $ - $ - $ 252 $ 2,375 $ 173

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION