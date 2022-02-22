Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATR   US6390271012

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.

(NATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nature's Sunshine Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Joseph Baty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-289-0438
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423
Conference ID: 1271386

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 22, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1271386

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gatewayir.com


All news about NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
04:06pNATURE'S SUNSHINE SETS FOURTH QUARTE : 00 p.m. ET
GL
02/16Nature's sunshine appoints trent mccausland as vice president of global sustainability ..
PR
01/18Nature's Sunshine Launches New Active Nutrition Line, AIVIA
PR
01/18Nature's Sunshine Launches New Active Nutrition Line, AIVIA
CI
01/04Nature's Sunshine Appoints Curtis Kopf to Board of Directors
PR
2021NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Announces Directorate Appointments
CI
2021Nature's Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead Named Best CEO by Comparably
PR
2021Nature's Sunshine Co-Founder Gene Hughes Passes Away
PR
2021Nature's Sunshine to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 436 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 69,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 837
Free-Float -
Chart NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,05 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence O. Moorehead President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph W. Baty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
John Christopher Teets Chairman
Robert B. Mercer Independent Director
Mary Beth Springer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.-2.43%357
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-10.35%6 908
BALCHEM CORPORATION-18.14%4 469
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.5.69%4 418
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-8.64%3 835
MEDIFAST, INC.-15.46%2 049