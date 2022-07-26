Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATR   US6390271012

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.

(NATR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
10.51 USD   -0.76%
04:06pNATURE'S SUNSHINE SETS SECOND QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022, AT 5 : 00 p.m. ET
GL
04:06pNATURE'S SUNSHINE SETS SECOND QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022, AT 5 : 00 p.m. ET
GL
07/20Nature's Sunshine Goes Solar
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nature's Sunshine Sets Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEHI, Utah, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Joseph Baty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-245-3047
International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9765
Conference ID: SUNSHINE

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 23, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010
International replay number: 1-919-882-2331
Replay ID: 46139

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gatewayir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
04:06pNATURE'S SUNSHINE SETS SECOND QUARTE : 00 p.m. ET
GL
04:06pNATURE'S SUNSHINE SETS SECOND QUARTE : 00 p.m. ET
GL
07/20Nature's Sunshine Goes Solar
PR
06/28Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Enters into Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement
CI
06/28NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
06/21NATURE SUNSHINE PRODUCTS : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
06/21NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
06/03NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06DA Davidson Adjusts Nature's Sunshine Products' Price Target to $18 from $24.50, Keeps ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 419 M - -
Net income 2022 5,40 M - -
Net cash 2022 49,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,59 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence O. Moorehead President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph W. Baty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
John Christopher Teets Chairman
Mary Beth Springer Lead Independent Director
Robert Daryl Straus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC.-41.57%206
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-18.91%9 574
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-28.82%4 833
BALCHEM CORPORATION-21.04%4 314
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-17.37%3 448
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-14.93%3 310