The results report includes a classification of the economic and financial information between "Networks" and "Markets" which simply represents a grouping or sum of the operating segments described and broken down in the consolidated accounts for the fist half of 2023, following the structure that would result from the execution of the Geminis project, currently under ongoing analysis. The purpose of this classification is to facilitate the understanding of the evolution of these segments in the context of the project. Therefore, the groups called "Networks" and "Markets" do not correspond to operating segments as defined by IFRS 8 "Operating Segments".

Naturgy EBITDA reached €2,849m in the first semester of 2023, up 39.2% when compared to the first half of 2022. Overall, international liberalized activities continued to benefit from the energy scenario experienced over the last twelve months, while regulated activities experienced a modest increase compared to the first half of 2022.

Networks businesses posted an EBITDA of €1,261m in the period, an increase of 5.3% when compared to 1H22. Networks Spain was mainly affected by lower remuneration and demand, particularly in gas, as a result of mild temperatures and lower industrial demand; Networks LatAm for its part, mainly benefited from tariff updates reflecting inflation from prior periods. Networks businesses contributed 43% of the Group's EBITDA for the first half of 2023.

The liberalized activities or Markets businesses, were responsible for the bulk of the Group's outperformance when compared to the first half of 2022. Markets businesses posted an aggregate EBITDA of €1,677m, an increase of 84.1% when compared to 1H22, with Energy management and Supply activities contributing most of the growth in the period. Markets businesses contributed 57% of the Group's EBITDA for the first half of 2023.

The first half of 2023 experienced a decrease of energy prices with lingering volatility, and in this context, Naturgy continued to play a key role to secure energy supply in Spain, both in terms of procuring gas to the Spanish economy, as well as ensuring continuity of energy supply in the Spanish power system, with CCGTs playing an essential role. Moreover, Naturgy continued to offer stable and competitive prices to its customers both in gas and electricity, supporting its clients to navigate uncertainty.

Prudent financial management and capital discipline remained a priority during 1H23 in the face of lingering volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

Naturgy reduced its Net debt position from €12,070m at the end of 2022 to €10,752m as of 30 June 2023, while deploying €839m in capex and delivering on its shareholder remuneration commitments of

1.2 €/share on 2023 results. Net debt to EBITDA has as a result decreased from 2.4x as at the end of 2022 to 1.9x in 1H23. Naturgy maintains an ample liquidity buffer, with €10.1bn in available cash and equivalents and undrawn credit lines as at the end of the first half of 2023. On 30 May 2023, the rating agency S&P revised Naturgy's outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its BBB credit rating.