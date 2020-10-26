Naturgy Energy S A : Gets Electricity-Supply Contract From Spain Tax Agency

Log in
10/26/2020 | 08:28am EDT

By Joshua Kirby

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Monday that it has been awarded a contract to supply electricity to the Spanish tax-administration agency beginning next year.

The contract is worth close to 10 million euros ($11.9 million) and will entail a total annual supply of 66 gigawatt hours to the agency's offices in peninsular Spain.

The Spanish energy company will begin supplying electricity to the agency as of next year, with a one-year contract extension possible if all parties agree.

Naturgy said the contract is in line with its strategy of optimizing its client portfolio, both in energy and in services.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0827ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. -1.80% 17.45 Delayed Quote.-20.71%
