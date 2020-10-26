Naturgy Energy S A : Gets Electricity-Supply Contract From Spain Tax Agency

By Joshua Kirby



Naturgy Energy Group SA said Monday that it has been awarded a contract to supply electricity to the Spanish tax-administration agency beginning next year.

The contract is worth close to 10 million euros ($11.9 million) and will entail a total annual supply of 66 gigawatt hours to the agency's offices in peninsular Spain.

The Spanish energy company will begin supplying electricity to the agency as of next year, with a one-year contract extension possible if all parties agree.

Naturgy said the contract is in line with its strategy of optimizing its client portfolio, both in energy and in services.

