Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.    NTGY   ES0116870314

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

(NTGY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Naturgy Energy S A : Shares Jump on IFM's $6.14 Billion Offer for Stake

01/26/2021 | 04:10am EST
By Mauro Orru

Shares in Naturgy Energy Group SA jumped Tuesday after IFM Global Infrastructure Fund unveiled a 5.06 billion-euro ($6.14 billion) cash offer for a stake in the Spanish energy company.

At 0847 GMT, Naturgy shares traded 16% higher at EUR22.22.

IFM Global Infrastructure Fund is making the offer through a vehicle it owns--Global InfraCo O (2) Sarl--to acquire a 22.69% stake in Naturgy for EUR23 a share, representing a 20% premium on Monday's market close.

The offer is subject to Global InfraCo O (2) Sarl obtaining at least 17% of all Naturgy's share capital.

Naturgy shareholders Rioja Acquisition Sarl and GIP III Canary 1 Sarl, which own a combined stake of 41.36% in the company, won't tender their shares but agreed to work with the offeror so that Global InfraCo O (2) Sarl can designate members to Naturgy's board of directors.

"IFM's entrance into Naturgy's capital would add another private equity fund to the company's shareholder structure, which may lead to additional changes to Naturgy's strategy," said ING analyst Nadege Tillier following the news.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 0410ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. 16.26% 22.35 Delayed Quote.1.34%
Financials
Sales 2020 19 827 M 24 013 M 24 013 M
Net income 2020 936 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net Debt 2020 15 469 M 18 734 M 18 734 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 7,49%
Capitalization 18 464 M 22 392 M 22 362 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 799
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,91 €
Last Close Price 19,22 €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Francisco Belil Creixell Independent Director
Helena Herrero Starkie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.1.34%22 392
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.55%19 769
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-6.64%11 399
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-1.17%10 012
APA GROUP-0.93%8 681
GAIL INDIA LIMITED7.87%8 214
