Naturgy Energy S A : Subsidiary Awarded Wind Farm, Energy-Storage Contract in Australia

By Mauro Orru



Naturgy Energy Group SA said Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract for a wind farm and a battery energy-storage system in Australia through its subsidiary GPG.

The Spanish energy company said the contract awarded by the Australian Capital Territory would increase its presence in Australia by more than 50%.

The 107-megawatt wind farm will involve a total investment of around 131 million euros ($154.8 million), with operations expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

GPG will also set up a battery energy-storage system located within the Australian Capital Territory, Naturgy said.

