NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

(NTGY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naturgy Energy S A : Subsidiary Awarded Wind Farm, Energy-Storage Contract in Australia

09/08/2020 | 03:26am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract for a wind farm and a battery energy-storage system in Australia through its subsidiary GPG.

The Spanish energy company said the contract awarded by the Australian Capital Territory would increase its presence in Australia by more than 50%.

The 107-megawatt wind farm will involve a total investment of around 131 million euros ($154.8 million), with operations expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

GPG will also set up a battery energy-storage system located within the Australian Capital Territory, Naturgy said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. -0.20% 17.17 Delayed Quote.-23.13%
Financials
Sales 2020 20 277 M 23 925 M 23 925 M
Net income 2020 988 M 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net Debt 2020 15 665 M 18 483 M 18 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 8,38%
Capitalization 16 298 M 19 266 M 19 229 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 117
Free-Float 27,3%
Technical analysis trends NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 18,34 €
Last Close Price 17,22 €
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Francisco Belil Creixell Independent Director
Helena Herrero Starkie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-23.13%19 266
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.29%14 880
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-13.09%11 993
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-12.11%9 721
APA GROUP-6.49%8 952
PETRONAS GAS4.69%8 275
