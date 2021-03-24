Log in
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

(NTGY)
Naturgy Energy S A : Plans Around 1,000 Voluntary Departures in Spain

03/24/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 18 021 M 21 303 M 21 303 M
Net income 2021 1 250 M 1 478 M 1 478 M
Net Debt 2021 11 545 M 13 647 M 13 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 7,21%
Capitalization 20 055 M 23 801 M 23 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 10 540
Free-Float 27,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 21,42 €
Last Close Price 20,87 €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Francisco Belil Creixell Independent Director
Helena Herrero Starkie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.10.07%23 817
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.30%20 169
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-1.31%11 943
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.3.90%9 607
GAIL INDIA LIMITED9.05%8 924
APA GROUP3.52%8 725
