Naturgy Energy S A : signs power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telstra to build 58 MW wind farm in New South Wales, Australia

Naturgy signs power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telstra to build 58 MW wind farm in New South Wales, Australia

The Crookwell 3 wind farm is designed to generate enough energy to power 40,000 households.

Naturgy's subsidiary GPG is one of the top 3 independent renewable energy companies in Australia. Agreement reflects Naturgy's commitment to contributing to the growth of renewable energy industry in Australia.

GPG will invest approximately AUD120m (equivalent to approximately €76m) to develop the Crookwell 3 wind farm.