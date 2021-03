By Giulia Petroni



Naturgy Energy Group SA said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to supply renewable energy to steel maker Sidenor Aceros Especiales SL's production plants.

The Spanish energy company said it will supply the equivalent of 350 gigawatt hours of renewable energy per year under a power purchase agreement, which will last for 10 years.

The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

