    NTGY   ES0116870314

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

(NTGY)
  Summary
Naturgy Unveils Plan to Split Into Two Listed Groups

02/10/2022 | 11:58am EST
By Giulia Petroni


Naturgy Energy Group SA on Thursday unveiled a plan to reorganize its businesses into two large listed groups in order boost its role in the energy transition.

The Spanish energy company said the project, called "Gemini," entails splitting its current businesses into two groups that would maintain the current shareholder composition but have different business profiles.

One group will comprise all the liberalized businesses with a focus on the energy transition, including conventional generation, renewable energies, the energy customers portfolio and wholesale energy markets.

The other will instead be focused on the management of regulated energy distribution and transmission infrastructures, according to Naturgy.

"The two clearly differentiated business profiles will allow, among other things, to simplify and focus the management of each of these groups to accelerate the strategic plan, boosting growth and their contribution to the energy transition," the company said.

Naturgy said it should be able to execute Gemini during the current year. The project is subject to final approval at the general shareholders' meeting that will be held on March 15.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1158ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. 1.72% 28.4 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
Financials
Sales 2021 16 699 M 19 098 M 19 098 M
Net income 2021 1 156 M 1 322 M 1 322 M
Net Debt 2021 11 777 M 13 469 M 13 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 26 829 M 30 683 M 30 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 366
Free-Float 35,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ayuso Salinas Director-Internal Audit, Compliance & Control
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Francisco Belil Creixell Independent Director
Helena Herrero Starkie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-2.48%30 683
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION3.89%14 742
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.93%9 561
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD13.72%8 929
APA GROUP0.40%8 561
GAIL INDIA LIMITED10.64%8 482