Naturgy beats 2021 earnings guidance on strong energy demand

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spanish power and gas group
Naturgy slightly beat its 2021 earnings guidance on
Friday, boosted by a recovery in energy demand as the global
economy emerged from the COVID-19 slump and higher gas prices.
Naturgy generates and sells gas and power and operates gas
infrastructure, mainly in Spain and Latin America. Having become
a major trader of natural gas, it is now trying to shift to
low-carbon energy sources seen as vital to reducing global
warming.
It singled out a 71.4% increase in gas prices at U.S.
benchmark Henry Hub over the course of the year, with gas demand
rising 5.4% in Spain and 22.5% in the Latin American markets
where it operates.
Electricity demand rose by 2.4% and 4.8% in Spain and Latin
America respectively last year, the company said.
The combination of higher demand and prices helped propel
full-year ordinary EBITDA, which does not include extraordinary
items, 7% higher year on year to 3.98 billion euros ($4.56
billion).
This was just above guidance the company had trimmed to 3.8
billion-3.9 billion euros in November.
Naturgy shares were up 1.3% on the Madrid bourse by
0828 GMT, after the results were released.
The stock had already gained 17% since Australian fund IFM
bought a 10% stake last year.
IFM secured less than half of what it had originally wanted
in a friendly partial takeover offer after the company's three
main shareholders - Spanish holding company Criteria, and
private equity firms CVC and Global Infrastructure Partners
(GIP) - decided not to tender their shares.
Net profit rebounded to 1.2 billion euros in 2021 from a
loss of 347 million euros the previous year.
($1 = 0.8728 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro and Susan
Fenton)