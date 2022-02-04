Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTGY   ES0116870314

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

(NTGY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/04 04:05:36 am
28.43 EUR   +1.07%
03:08aNaturgy Swung to 2021 Net Profit on Higher Sales
DJ
02/02EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Track Global Rally as Some Fed Worries Ease
DJ
02/01Denmark's CIP to lead giant green hydrogen project in Spain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naturgy beats 2021 earnings guidance on strong energy demand

02/04/2022 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy company Naturgy at its headquarters in Madrid

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spanish power and gas group Naturgy slightly beat its 2021 earnings guidance on Friday, boosted by a recovery in energy demand as the global economy emerged from the COVID-19 slump and higher gas prices.

Naturgy generates and sells gas and power and operates gas infrastructure, mainly in Spain and Latin America. Having become a major trader of natural gas, it is now trying to shift to low-carbon energy sources seen as vital to reducing global warming.

It singled out a 71.4% increase in gas prices at U.S. benchmark Henry Hub over the course of the year, with gas demand rising 5.4% in Spain and 22.5% in the Latin American markets where it operates.

Electricity demand rose by 2.4% and 4.8% in Spain and Latin America respectively last year, the company said.

The combination of higher demand and prices helped propel full-year ordinary EBITDA, which does not include extraordinary items, 7% higher year on year to 3.98 billion euros ($4.56 billion).

This was just above guidance the company had trimmed to 3.8 billion-3.9 billion euros in November.

Naturgy shares were up 1.3% on the Madrid bourse by 0828 GMT, after the results were released.

The stock had already gained 17% since Australian fund IFM bought a 10% stake last year.

IFM secured less than half of what it had originally wanted in a friendly partial takeover offer after the company's three main shareholders - Spanish holding company Criteria, and private equity firms CVC and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) - decided not to tender their shares.

Net profit rebounded to 1.2 billion euros in 2021 from a loss of 347 million euros the previous year.

($1 = 0.8728 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
03:08aNaturgy Swung to 2021 Net Profit on Higher Sales
DJ
02/02EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Track Global Rally as Some Fed Worries Ease
DJ
02/01Denmark's CIP to lead giant green hydrogen project in Spain
RE
02/01NATURGY ENERGY S A : Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announces partnership with Enagás,..
PU
01/18EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen Weighed by Jump in Treasury Yields With Fed Still in F..
DJ
01/17Tranche Update on Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Decembe..
CI
01/17Tranche Update on Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Decembe..
CI
01/03Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 10, 2021, has expired..
CI
2021Courts in four Brazilian states suspend Petrobras natgas price hikes
RE
2021Siemens Gamesa looks to raise cash from wind farm business
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 699 M 19 093 M 16 699 M
Net income 2021 1 156 M 1 322 M 1 156 M
Net Debt 2021 11 777 M 13 466 M 11 777 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 27 031 M 30 907 M 27 031 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 627
Free-Float -
Chart NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 28,13 €
Average target price 22,39 €
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ayuso Salinas Director-Internal Audit, Compliance & Control
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Francisco Belil Creixell Independent Director
Helena Herrero Starkie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-1.75%30 907
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION1.92%14 172
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.27%9 295
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD9.31%8 664
GAIL INDIA LIMITED12.77%8 649
APA GROUP-1.29%8 349