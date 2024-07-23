MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy said on Tuesday it expects its net profit this year will surpass 1.8 billion euros ($1.96 billion) after first-half net profit were roughly flat compared with a year earlier.

This is the company's first outlook for this year, having previously refrained from providing guidance citing the volatility of energy markets and weather.

Core earnings - before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - are seen above 5.3 billion euros.

Both targets are above market expectations, the company said.

Net profit fell 0.2% in the first half of the year to 1.04 billion euros.

Naturgy said it is working on a new plan for the period 2025-2030.

($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Inti Landauro)