Naturgy to Ask Suppliers to Measure Their Carbon Footprint

By Maitane Sardon

Naturgy Energy Group SA on Tuesday said that it will request its suppliers to measure their carbon footprint as part of its goal to reach net zero emissions by 20250.

Starting this year, suppliers with high exposure to climate change-related risks are required to calculate the total amount of greenhouse gases associated with their activities, the Spanish energy company said.

The measure affects contracts that exceed 500,000 euros ($534,325), the company said.

It said more than a hundred suppliers will be required to submit a carbon-footprint certificate as a mandatory requirement to be assessed as technically valid.

The measure is aimed at reducing the so-called Scope 3 emissions, which include those created by customers and suppliers.

