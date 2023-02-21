Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTGY   ES0116870314

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

(NTGY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:35:29 2023-02-21 am EST
27.01 EUR   +0.60%
06:25aNaturgy to Ask Suppliers to Measure Their Carbon Footprint
DJ
02/16Naturgy Energy S A : closes a year marked by volatility in the energy arena, contributing to supply security in Spain
PU
02/15Transcript : Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
Summary 
Summary

Naturgy to Ask Suppliers to Measure Their Carbon Footprint

02/21/2023 | 06:25am EST
By Maitane Sardon


Naturgy Energy Group SA on Tuesday said that it will request its suppliers to measure their carbon footprint as part of its goal to reach net zero emissions by 20250.

Starting this year, suppliers with high exposure to climate change-related risks are required to calculate the total amount of greenhouse gases associated with their activities, the Spanish energy company said.

The measure affects contracts that exceed 500,000 euros ($534,325), the company said.

It said more than a hundred suppliers will be required to submit a carbon-footprint certificate as a mandatory requirement to be assessed as technically valid.

The measure is aimed at reducing the so-called Scope 3 emissions, which include those created by customers and suppliers.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0625ET

