Naturgy said that UFD--the group's electricity distributor--plans to invest 1.34 billion euros ($1.45 billion) through 2027 in Spain's electricity grid to boost the country's energy transition.

The Spanish natural-gas and power utility said Monday that the figure represents a 11% increase from investments between 2020 and 2023. The bulk of the investment will be concentrated in the northwestern region of Galicia--where UFD is the main electricity distributor--with an allocation of EUR590 million between 2024 and 2027.

The rest of the investment will be divided between the regions of Castilla-La Mancha with EUR309 million, Madrid with EUR276 million, and Castilla y Leon with EUR164 million.

