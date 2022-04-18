Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Natus Medical Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTUS   US6390501038

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED

(NTUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 10:10:35 am EDT
33.70 USD   +29.35%
NTUS Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Natus Medical Incorporated Is Fair to Shareholders

04/18/2022 | 09:58am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share is fair to Natus Medical shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Natus Medical shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Natus Medical and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Natus Medical shareholders; (2) determine whether ArchiMed is underpaying for Natus Medical; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Natus Medical shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Natus Medical shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Natus Medical shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 495 M - -
Net income 2022 34,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 887 M 887 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sullivan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin Drew Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joshua H. Levine Non-Executive Chairman
Ivan Pandiyan Senior Director-Research & Development
Seán Langan Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED9.78%887
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.74%222 690
DANAHER CORPORATION-15.81%198 289
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-22.15%100 467
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-7.36%74 570
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.89%67 901