Natus Medical Incorporated

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED

(NTUS)
Natus Medical to Hold 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on February 25th

01/04/2021 | 04:10pm EST
PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS), (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, announced today that the Company will release its 2020 fourth quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 25th. Natus management will host a conference call the same day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results and to answer questions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8646785. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8646785.

The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com and a recording of the call will be available on the Company's Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
