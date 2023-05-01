Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natuzzi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTZ   US63905A2006

NATUZZI S.P.A.

(NTZ)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:18:56 2023-05-01 pm EDT
5.000 USD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natuzzi Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC

05/01/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Annual Report is available on the Company’s website www.natuzzi.com within the Investor Relations page (http://natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/investors.html), under the “SEC Filings” section.

The Company’s shareholders can request a hard copy of the Annual Report, that includes the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at pdirenzo@natuzzi.com.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 703 mono-brand stores and 508 galleries as of December 31, 2022, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the “Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NATUZZI S.P.A.
04:32pNatuzzi Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC
BU
04/27Bank, Telecoms Stocks Help Lift European Equities Modestly Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/26Tech, Pharma Stocks Help Nudge European Equities Higher
MT
04/21European Equities Move Modestly Higher in Friday Trading, But Set to End Week Lower
MT
04/20Telecom, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/14Transcript : Natuzzi S.p.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 14, 2023
CI
04/14Natuzzi Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
04/13Natuzzi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/13Natuzzi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/13Earnings Flash (NTZ) NATUZZI S.P.A. Reports Q4 Revenue EUR116.5M
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 427 M 472 M 472 M
Net income 2021 3,59 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net Debt 2021 57,3 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 262
Free-Float 8,71%
Chart NATUZZI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Natuzzi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATUZZI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antonio Achille CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Silvestri Chief Financial Officer
Pasquale Natuzzi Director
Pierangelo Colacicco Chief Information Officer
Antonia Isabella Perrone Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATUZZI S.P.A.-34.98%55
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.15%6 447
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-13.21%4 407
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.5.56%2 484
DE RUCCI HEALTHY SLEEP CO., LTD.2.42%2 014
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-11.07%1 423
