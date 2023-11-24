Natuzzi S.p.A. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 74.9 million compared to EUR 116.6 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 2.7 million compared to net income of EUR 5.4 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was EUR 244.5 million compared to EUR 352 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 6.3 million compared to net income of EUR 5.4 million a year ago.
Natuzzi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 04:30 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023