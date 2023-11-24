Natuzzi S.p.A. (Natuzzi) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a collection of couches, armchairs, home furniture and home accessories. The Company operates in two segments: Natuzzi brand and Softaly/Private label. The Natuzzi brand segment includes sales from the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive and Natuzzi Editions product lines. It offers a range of upholstered furniture for sale, manufactured in production facilities located in Italy and abroad (Romania, Brazil and China). Private label includes its unbranded and Softaly products, and is marketed in North America, Europe, Brazil and Asia-Pacific through a selected number of customers. Natuzzi's range of products includes a collection of sofas and armchairs with particular styles, coverings and functions, with over two million combinations.

Sector Home Furnishings