  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natuzzi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTZ   US63905A2006

NATUZZI S.P.A.

(NTZ)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 03:58:28 pm EDT
10.52 USD   -1.50%
05:24pNatuzzi to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference
BU
11:49aEuropean ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
05/03European ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natuzzi to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference

05/05/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ), the Italian largest furniture company and one of the main global players in the production of design and high-end furniture, distributing its products globally through 651 Natuzzi stores, is pleased to announce that the new Natuzzi Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Achille, and the President of Natuzzi Americas, Jason Camp, will present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on May 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__uCrZ4UMQw2HFsmaYgnI1Q

To learn more or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. (“Natuzzi”) is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 651 mono-brand stores and 563 galleries as of December 31, 2021, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the “Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

To learn more about Natuzzi, please visit https://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/presentation.html


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 111 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 4 262
Free-Float 8,71%
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Natuzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Pierangelo Colacicco Chief Technology & Digital Innovation Officer
Ottavio Milano Chief Operations Officer
Antonia Isabella Perrone Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Antonio D'Angelo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATUZZI S.P.A.-32.96%117
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-24.57%5 472
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-37.83%5 234
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-8.11%2 801
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED10.02%2 271
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-39.84%1 352