  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NatWest Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:12 2022-11-28 am EST
254.45 GBX   -0.61%
Banker with cancer claims $5 million from NatWest for unfair dismissal
RE
11/25Natwest : INITIAL NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("PDMRs") IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION - Form 6-K
PU
11/25All eyes on Black Friday sales
MS
Banker with cancer claims $5 million from NatWest for unfair dismissal

11/28/2022 | 10:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: A branch of NatWest Bank is seen in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - A former senior banker is suing NatWest for around 4.3 million pounds ($5.2 million) after a London judge ruled that she was unfairly dismissed only days after cancer surgery.

Adeline Willis, who had worked at NatWest for more than six years, partially won her case in February after a judge concluded that making her redundant from her 160,000 pound a year job in 2020, eight months after a bowel cancer diagnosis, was "tainted with discrimination".

Cancer is listed as a disability under the UK Equality Act 2010, protecting sufferers from discrimination.

Lawyers for NatWest and the 44-year-old risk and compliance officer clashed on Monday at the Central London Employment Tribunal over document disclosures relating to her income since she left the bank.

Willis has increased her claim after NatWest's "high handed manner" in its response to the latest proceedings, a document filed with the court showed. The case is unusual because most employment claims are settled out of court.

Paul Gilroy, a lawyer for Willis, told a hearing listed for two days that NatWest wanted to call four witnesses to "attack" Willis's evidence, including challenging the impact of finding out she had been dismissed by text message when in hospital.

"We have turned up here effectively under false pretences. There's not a cat in hell's chance of dealing with this case in two days," Gilroy said.

Charles Crow, a lawyer for NatWest, conceded Willis's team could have been told earlier how many experts the bank was now calling. But both sides should have realised that a two-day hearing would not be enough to deal with disagreements, he said.

The case continues.

($1 = 0.8267 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Kirstin Ridley


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 863 M 15 548 M 15 548 M
Net income 2022 3 132 M 3 785 M 3 785 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 24 594 M 29 728 M 29 728 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC5.32%29 728
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999