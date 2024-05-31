(Reuters) - The British government has sold 1.24 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) worth of shares in Natwest Group back to the lender, it said on Friday, decreasing its stake to about 22.5% from nearly 26% previously.

The London-listed bank bought back 392.4 million shares from the government in an off-market purchase at 316.2 pence a share, as part of its existing contract with the state.

The settlement of the off-market purchase will occur on June 4, the government said in a statement.

Britain, which had proposed a retail offer in NatWest before a general election was called for July 4, said last week it was "working through internal due process" when asked to clarify the possible impact of the election on the planned retail offer.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)

